Lazio leaves it late but beats Torino 3-1

ROME (AP) " Lazio kept up its push for a Champions League spot after two late goals helped it beat Torino 3-1 in Serie A on Monday.

Keita Balde Diao and Felipe Anderson scored in the final three minutes to send Lazio back to within four points of third-placed Napoli and the final qualifying position for Europe's premier club competition.

Torino remained 10th.

Ciro Immobile broke the deadlock for Lazio 11 minutes into the second half when he tapped in Dusan Basta's deflected cross.

It appeared as if Lazio would have to settle for a point when substitute Maxi Lopez headed in the equalizer in the 72nd minute, shortly after being sent on.

But Keita curled into the right side of the net three minutes from time, and Felipe Anderson rounded off the scoring.