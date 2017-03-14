7:40am Tue 14 March
Vincent Kriechmayr posts top time in Aspen downhill training

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) " Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria posted the fastest time in a downhill training run Monday at the World Cup Finals.

Kriechmayr navigated the aggressive course in Aspen, Colorado, in 1 minute, 34.58 seconds. His run was 0.26 seconds ahead of Peter Fill of Italy.

The men's downhill is Wednesday. Kjetil Jansrud of Norway holds a 33-point lead over Fill in the race for the season-long title in the discipline.

Jansrud wound up 15th in training and 2.01 seconds behind Kriechmayr's time.

The 31-year-old Jansrud said after his run that his approach on race day will be simple: "It's not letting myself be nervous."

Fill captured the downhill crown last season. Jansrud won it in 2014-15.

Kriechmayr is seeking his first World Cup victory.

