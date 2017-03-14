The 2022 Commonwealth Games is officially host-less, after Durban today pulled out as the selected host city.

The South African city was the only candidate to host the event after Edmonton in Canada withdrew interest in 2015.

However it was announced today by the Commonwealth Games Federation that the South African government couldn't provide financial guarantees to ensure the event would go ahead in Durban.

The city of Liverpool has reportedly shown interest in stepping in but isn't this the chance for Auckland to host for the first time since 1990?

Auckland mayor Phil Goff says he's not interested in putting the city forward as a 2022 host but would consider a bid for later events.

What do you think? Should Auckland step in and host the 2022 Commonwealth Games?

- NZ Herald