Racing 92 and Stade Francais to merge from next season

French powerhouses Racing 92 and Stade Francais are planning to merge from next season to create a rugby superclub in Paris.

Both clubs announced the planned move on Monday in a joint statement headlined "Stronger Together!"

Racing 92 are the reigning French champions and both clubs play in the top-tier Top 14 championship. They won the inaugural French titles in 1892 and 1893 and have claimed 20 titles together.

The clubs said their association "must give birth to a new club that will preserve the roots of Racing 92 and those of the Stade Francais Paris."

Stade Francais lock Pascal Pape expressed his discontent on Twitter, writing "my sadness is so big that I prefer not to comment."

The merger will need to be ratified by French rugby authorities.

Mental news coming out of Paris with @racing92 and @SFParisRugby merging! What's that about?! — Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) March 13, 2017

Early indications in Paris are that although this formally a merger it will come to look more like @racing92 swallowing up @SFParisRugby — Martin Gillingham (@MartGillingham) March 13, 2017

Have to feel for the players who thought their future was sorted for next year.. #FusionSFPR92 — Matt Giteau (@giteau_rugby) March 13, 2017

Historic rivals

The rivalry between Racing 92 and Stade Français is the oldest in French rugby. The two sides played each other in the first ever French rugby championship in 1982, won 4-3 by Racing. A year later they clashed again with Stade Français claiming their maiden title.

Between them the two clubs have won 20 French rugby titles, Racing 92 winning their sixth last season and Stade Francais claiming a 14th title in 2015.

The rivalry was almost lost when Racing 92 dropped to the second division in 1995 and only briefly moved back to the top division once until finally regaining a spot in the Top 14 in 2009.

Kiwis playing for Racing 92

Dan Carter

Ben Tameifuna

Ali Williams

Chris Masoe

Joe Rokocoko

Casey Laulala

Anthony Tuitavake

Kiwis playing for Stade Francais

Aled de Malmanche

Paul Williams