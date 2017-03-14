Durban stripped of 2022 Commonwealth Games

The South African city of Durban has been stripped of the right to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games because the government couldn't provide financial guarantees.

Gideon Sam, the president of the South African Olympic committee and a Commonwealth Games Federation vice president, says Durban's revised budget and hosting proposal was rejected by the CGF, who decided to look for another city.

It's a major embarrassment for South Africa, with Durban's successful bid initially hailed as historic as the first time an African city would host an international multi-sport event.

South Africa has also been viewed as a possible future Olympic host but Sam said that was "definitely not on the table" for now.

The English city of Liverpool has expressed interest in replacing Durban as host for 2022.