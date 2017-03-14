Racing 92 and Stade Francais to merge from next season

PARIS (AP) " French powerhouses Racing 92 and Stade Francais are planning to merge from next season to create a rugby superclub in Paris.

Both clubs announced the planned move on Monday in a joint statement headlined "Stronger Together!"

Racing 92 are the reigning French champions and both clubs play in the top-tier Top 14 championship. They won the inaugural French titles in 1892 and 1893 and have claimed 20 titles together.

The clubs said their association "must give birth to a new club that will preserve the roots of Racing 92 and those of the Stade Francais Paris."

Stade Francais lock Pascal Pape expressed his discontent on Twitter, writing "my sadness is so big that I prefer not to comment."

The merger will need to be ratified by French rugby authorities.