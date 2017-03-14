2:57am Tue 14 March
Netherlands beats Israel 12-2 in World Baseball Classic

TOKYO (AP) " Didi Gregorius drove in five runs Monday to lead the Netherlands over Israel 12-2 and hand the tournament debutants their first loss of the World Baseball Classic.

Gregorius doubled in a run in the third when the Netherlands scored four to take a 6-0 lead. The designated hitter then hit a three-run homer in the fourth to make it 10-0.

Wladimir Balentien, who plays in Japan, also had a big night at the plate, driving in three runs.

Israel surprised many by winning its first four games of the tournament but was overpowered by the Netherlands, which lost 8-6 in 11 innings to Japan on Sunday.

The Netherlands and Israel are both 1-1 in Pool E. The top two teams advance to the March 20-22 championship round in Los Angeles.

