Racing: Australian mission ruled out after top filly's injury

Injury has counted top filly Eleonora out of a return trip to Australia.

"She was lame after she galloped on Saturday and she's got a slight muscle tear," said Andrew Forsman, who prepares the daughter of Makfi with Murray Baker.

Eleonora's setback is a bitter blow as she had showed she was on target for the A$1 million ($1.09m) group one Australian Oaks with a resuming second against the older horses last month and then went one better to claim the group 3 Sunline Vase.

"It's gutting, but at least it's not a long-term issue and she'll be fine in time," Forsman said.

Stakes placed last season, Eleonora broke her maiden at Geelong in the spring before she won the group 3 Ethereal Stakes at Caulfield and finished third in the group 1 VRC Oaks.

Meanwhile, stablemate Jon Snow will be in action in Sydney with the Iffraaj colt set to make his Australian debut on Saturday week.

"He'll run in the Tulloch Stakes and if he runs well he'll go to the Derby," Forsman said.

Jon Snow has been in excellent form this preparation without collecting a major reward.

He was placed in the group 1 Levin Classic, the group 2 Great Northern Guineas and the listed Karaka Mile before he also finished a last-start third in the group 1 New Zealand Derby.

"He's very brave and honest and a bit of rain would suit him," Forsman said.

The stable also has group 1 hopes at home with Bonneval and Nicoletta among the leading fancies in Saturday's group 1 New Zealand Oaks at Trentham.

- NZ Racing Desk