Norwegian hockey teams play record 8 overtime periods

HAMAR, Norway (AP) " Joakim Jensen finally ended what is believed to be the longest game in hockey history, scoring in the eighth overtime in the Norwegian League playoffs.

More than 8 1/2 hours after the game started " and after 217 minutes, 14 seconds of play " Jensen broke through to give the Storhamar Dragons a 2-1 victory over the Sparta Warriors early Monday morning. The game ended at 2:32 a.m.

In the longest game in NHL, the Detroit Red Wings beat the Montreal Maroons 1-0 in a 1936 Staney Cup final game on Mud Bruneteau's goal at 16:30 of the sixth overtime.

Storhamar leads the best-of-seven quarterfinal series 3-2.

