NRL: Warriors prop Charlie Gubb hit with dangerous contact charge

NZ Warriors front-rower Charlie Gubb has been hit with a dangerous contact charge, but can avoid an NRL suspension with an early guilty plea.

Gubb received a grade-one charge, after an incident with Storm winger Suliasi Vunivalu in the ninth minute of Friday's 26-10 loss at Mt Smart Stadium.

The Warriors fan favourite attempted a low tackle, but awkwardly collected Vunivalu's legs to send him spinning through the air and landing on his left shoulder.

The 26-year-old has begun the season in good form, having started in the Warriors two pre-season trials and retaining his spot for the opening two rounds.

An early guilty plea would allow him to make a third straight appearance in Friday's away clash against the Canterbury Bulldogs at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck departed the field in the first-half, after suffering a head-knock and remained off the park, after failing concussion tests.

The 23-year-old fullback will need to go through the relevant protocols this week, before being cleared to play.

Veteran wing Manu Vatuvei is also in the frame to be named in coach Stephen Kearney's initial 21-man squad tomorrow, after playing two games for the Warriors reserve side.

The Bulldogs have their own injury worries, with fullback Will Hopoate (eye socket fracture) and winger Kerrod Holland (shoulder) both set to miss at least a month, after suffering injuries in Thursday's 24-28 defeat to the Roosters.

Brett Morris is expected to cover the fullback role, while 21-year-old winger Marcelo Montoya, former Junior Warriors star Bad Abbey, Reimis Smith and Tyrone Phillips are all in contention for a starting spot.

Coach Des Hasler is under pressure following consecutive defeats to start the season and he'll be on the look-out for a new goal-kicker, after halfback Moses Mbye managed just two from five off the boot in Holland's absence at Allianz Stadium.

- NZ Herald