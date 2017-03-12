Rugby: Stephen Jones gleeful as England eye All Blacks record

England's impending world-record winning streak already has noted All Blacks critic Stephen Jones salivating in anticipation.

The Welsh rugby writer is traditionally first cab of the rank when it comes to putting the boot into the New Zealand game and could not resist, after England's 61-21 victory over Scotland tied the All Blacks' consecutive-win mark of 18.

"England will go gliding into Dublin next week preparing for the presentation of the Six Nations trophy and if they win, they will make history with a world record of 19 successive test wins," Jones wrote in the Sunday Times.

"And New Zealand, poor dears, will be expunged from the record books."

Yep, Mr Jones is a little too gleeful, as usual, but there's more ...

"They have been trying combinations, missing injured players and only once - in the closing stages of the match against Wales - have they had to search for anything like their upper limits. When they did, they found themselves limitless.

"How magnificent for Eddie Jones if he can go away at the end of this Six Nations to plot the near future for his men on the back of a run of games which already makes them holders of the world record."

Ah, but there is still hope, with the Irish plotting a St Patrick's Day ambush. How ironic that the team that ended the All Blacks run should now stand in the way of England at this juncture.

"Who will win?" wonders Jones. "England.

"We know from the Australia tour last June that they are never satisfied. They took the series at 2-0 and everyone expected a consolation win in the final test for Australia.

"But England played the dead rubber test quite brilliantly and completed the job."

Despite Jones' past accusations, New Zealand the All Blacks were actually quite sporting after the streak-breaking loss to Ireland in Chicago last November. If anyone deserved such an historic victory, it was surely our Guinness-swilling friends.

Let's pray the Irish can repeat that dose against England or we'll have to live with Jones' squawking for at least another week.

