Correa homers, Puerto Rico advances in WBC, beats Italy

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) " Carlos Correa hit a three-run homer and Puerto Rico qualified for the second round of the World Baseball Classic, beating Italy 9-3 on Sunday.

Correa connected in the fourth inning, the second home run in the tournament for the Houston Astros shortstop.

Enrique Hernandez also drove in three runs for Puerto Rico, which went 3-0 in the first round. Puerto Rico also beat Venezuela 11-0 and Mexico 9-4.

The Italians (1-2) still had a chance to advance, but needed Mexico to beat Venezuela in the later game.

Winning pitcher Jose Berrios allowed three runs in the first two innings. He wound up going five innings, giving up just two hits.

Italy starter Luis Lugo gave up four runs in 2 1/3 innings.

