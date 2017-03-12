Dominican Republic beats Colombia 10-3 in 11 innings in WBC

MIAMI (AP) " Welington Castillo hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the Dominican Republic's seven-run 11th inning, sending his country to a 10-3 victory over Colombia in their final pool game of the World Baseball Classic on Sunday.

The defending champions, who were coming off a dramatic 7-5 victory over the United States on Saturday night, advanced to the second round Tuesday in San Diego. The Dominicans have won 11 straight in the tournament.

Jose Bautista and Carlos Santana began the 11th as the designated runners at second and first base, part of the tournament tiebreaking rules. Mel Rojas Jr. advanced Bautista and Santana with a sacrifice bunt. Gregory Polanco was walked intentionally before Castillo sent a line drive into left-center off William Cuevas.