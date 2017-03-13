Rugby Sevens: All Blacks Sevens knocked out of Vancouver event

The New Zealand rugby sevens team have been knocked out of the Vancouver Sevens event, after losing to England in the quarter-finals.

The defending champions were sent to the plate competition, after losing 14-10.

DJ Forbes scored New Zealand's first try in the second half, which closed the gap to 7-5, before Ruaridh McConnochie crossed over for the match-winner with three minutes remaining.

Scott Curry scored in the final seconds of the match, but it was too litte, too late for New Zealand.

England join South Africa and USA in the semifinals, while Fiji dispatched Australia 28-10 in the final quarter-final.

