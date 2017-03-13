Bourdais wins IndyCar opener in St Petersburg in major upset

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) " Sebastien Bourdais pulled off a major upset Sunday by driving from last place to win the IndyCar season-opener at St. Petersburg.

Bourdais made an offseason move to Dale Coyne Racing, convinced he could help turn around the small team. The French driver brought two engineers from his glory days and was determined to recreate his early success.

But few expected it to come Sunday on the temporary street course in St. Pete, the town Bourdais calls home. Team Penske was seeking its fourth consecutive victory in the event. A problem in qualifying meant Bourdais started last in the 21-car field.

It made no difference. He earned his 36th victory, breaking a tie with Bobby Unser for sixth on IndyCar's career win list. It was the fifth win for the Coyne team.

Simon Pagenaud finished second, almost 10 seconds behind.