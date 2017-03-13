Dan Carter booed off the field after Racing loss

All Blacks great Dan Carter has been booed off the field following a poor performance in Racing 92's 38-15 defeat to Top 14 leaders La Rochelle.

Playing in his first match since he was caught drink-driving in Paris, Carter kicked one penalty and missed a conversion before he was replaced in the 62nd minute.

According to AFP, the Stade Yves-du-Manoir crowd whistled and booed as Carter left the field.

Former All Blacks teammate Victor Vito scored one of La Rochelle's four tries as the team stretched their Top 14 lead to eight points.

The defeat left defending champions Racing in seventh place, three points outside of the playoff spots.

"We lost to a very good team but there are six games left, nothing has been decided," said Racing's backs coach Laurent Labit told AFP.

"What is sure is that we have to raise our level again. Week after week, it becomes more complicated but we're capable of putting a run together."

- NZ Herald