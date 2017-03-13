Watch the Michael Jennings miracle pass which has league fans raving

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

League fans and pundits are raving over the Michael Jennings between-the-legs pass which set up a miracle try for his Parramatta team mate Semi Radrada.

The Eels smashed the Dragons in the latest round of NRL games, with the moment of Jennings magic the highlight at Kogarah Oval.

Jennings scooped the ball one-handed between his legs as he was faced with two defenders.

The recently retired Braith Anasta, now a TV analyst, said "You'll never see that again".

Jennings told Fox Sports it was an instinctive act, as he was off balance and had no other way of passing the ball.

"I was tripping over and that was the only way I could get the ball away," Jennings said.

"Fortunately it came off. Semi did all the work in the end there.

"I pretty much do a little bit of the work and give it to Semi and let him do all the good things that he does."

Rugby star Quade Cooper and former Kiwi Joe Galuvao are anong those who have expressed their admiration for the Jennings pass.

@M_Jennings_03

Dat in & away then pass!! — Joe Galuvao (@joegee8) March 12, 2017





Michael Jennings take a bow.. magic — Quade Cooper (@QuadeCooper) March 12, 2017

- NZ Herald