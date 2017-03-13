Sagan sprints to 2nd stage win, Quintana leads Tirreno

FERMO, Italy (AP) " World champion Peter Sagan sprinted to another victory in the Tirreno-Adriatico race, while Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead after the fifth stage on Sunday.

Sagan, who was also fastest on Friday, edged out Thibaut Pinot and Primoz Roglic on the narrow, cobbled climb to the finish of the 210-kilometer (130-mile) ride from Rieti to Fermo

Bora-Hansgrohe's Sagan worked his way back up to the front bunch with 2 kilometers left and easily won out of a group made up largely of riders targeting overall victory.

Several riders were dropped on the short, steep climbs in the second half of the route.

Quintana stretched his lead slightly and is 50 seconds ahead of Pinot, who moved into second, and 1:06 ahead of Rohan Dennis.

The race finishes Tuesday.