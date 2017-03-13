Steve Hansen on how Eddie Jones has changed England

Steve Hansen has congratulated the England rugby team on equalling the All Blacks' winning streak and revealed how he thinks Eddie Jones has turned the side around.

English won their 18th straight test after thumping Scotland 61-21 at Twickenham yesterday to claim the Six Nations with a game to spare.

Hansen has passed on his congrats while speaking to the BBC.

"First and foremost I'd like to congratulate them on equalling the record. They're playing very very well, aren't they? And to beat a Scotland side that's been playing well, they should be proud of that. Hat's off to them and well done," Hansen said.

"It's great and I think it's great for rugby. We look forward to watching them continue playing well."

England can break New Zealand's record if they can beat Ireland in Dublin next weekend, the same side who ended the All Blacks' run in Chicago last year.

England haven't beaten Ireland in Dublin since 2013, losing their last encounter at Lansdowne Road 19-9 in 2015.

Hansen had plenty of praise for England coach Eddie Jones who has turned the side around following their embarrassing display at the 2015 Rugby World Cup where they failed to get out of pool play.

17 of the 18 victories have been under the Australian's watch since he took over following the World Cup.

"Eddie has come in and installed a want and a desire that probably hasn't been there before, a commitment to each other," Hansen said.

"We've always felt that England have always had the talent but haven't always wanted to work hard and they seem to be doing that now under Eddie and actually loving it and funnily enough the harder you work the more results you get. So it's no surprise they're starting to put a run together that's pretty impressive."

Asked by the BBC who would win between the All Blacks and England if they were to play next weekend, Hansen picked a diplomatic approach.

The All Blacks and England haven't played each other since 2014 and won't meet this season.

"Being the All Black coach I'd like to think we would but Eddie, being the England coach, he'd like to think he would. It's hypothetical, you don't know until you do it. But we're not. But when the time comes it's going to be a cracker. Hopefully both teams have everybody available because it's something rugby people will want to see and it would be really exciting."

- NZ Herald