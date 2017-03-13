France, Austria win relays in biathlon World Cup

KONTIOLAHTI, Finland (AP) " France and Austria won mixed relays in the biathlon World Cup on Sunday.

The French team beat Germany by 11 seconds to win the last mixed relay of the season, with Ukraine third, 16.1 seconds further back.

As well as the four-person mixed relay held in the full Olympic configuration of two women's 6-kilometer legs and two 7.5k legs for the men, there was also a single mixed relay earlier Sunday.

Austria's Simon Eder and Lisa Hauser took the win by 32.8 seconds from the U.S. duo of Susan Dunklee and Lowell Bailey. They in turn beat Germans Laura Dahlmeier and Roman Rees by half a second.