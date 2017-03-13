Bjoergen wins cross-country World Cup 30k in dominant style

OSLO, Norway (AP) " Norwegian veteran Marit Bjoergen swept aside her rivals to win by over two minutes in a 30-kilometer race in the women's cross-country ski World Cup.

Bjoergen attacked early and built a lead of more than a minute by the halfway point, on the way to a record 107th career World Cup win.

Finland's Krista Parmakoski was 2 minutes 5 seconds behind for second place, with fellow Finn Kerttu Niskanen behind her for third.

Overall World Cup standings leader Heidi Weng was fourth, meaning her battle with Parmakoski for the title continues to next week's World Cup final in Quebec City.