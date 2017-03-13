Japan's Ito wins final round of women's ski jump World Cup

OSLO, Norway (AP) " Yuki Ito led a Japanese one-two finish in the last round of the women's ski jumping World Cup on Sunday.

Ito posted the longest jump of the day with 130 meters on the renowned Holmenkollbakken hill as she won with a total score of 258.7 points from two rounds.

Ito's Japanese teammate Sara Takanashi, who had already secured her fourth career World Cup overall title, was second on 251.

Norwegian Maren Lundby was in contention for the win after the first round, but her second-round score of 120.6 meant she had to settle for third, just 0.2 points behind Takanashi.

Takanashi and Ito won 14 of the 19 World Cup rounds between them this season, but were beaten to world championship gold by Carina Vogt of Germany last month.