Michael Hendry ends Kiwi drought to win New Zealand Open

By NZ Golf

New Zealander Michael Hendry became the first Kiwi to claim the ISPS HANDA New Zealand Open title since 2003 after a three-way playoff at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown.

Birdies by fellow Kiwi Ben Campbell and 2011 champion Brad Kennedy from Australia on the par-5 17th hole enabled the pair to finish tied with Hendry on 19-under 266 at the end of regulation play.

Hendry hit his tee shot on the par-3 18th to within five metres of the pin on the first playoff hole, and knew the dream was his after both Kennedy and Campbell put their shots into the water that surrounds the green.

While the previous three rounds were played in idyllic conditions at The Hills and Millbrook Resort, today was cool and windy with morning rain that made for a challenging day.

Hendry produced a remarkable effort, hitting 17 greens in regulation on the way to an outstanding 2-under 69.

He edged into the lead on the 10th hole and was never headed, although required the playoff to become the 98th winner of the Brodie Breeze Trophy and the first New Zealander since Mahal Pearce in 2003.

"This is the one I wanted the most of any trophy and Ive got it now," Hendry said.

"I think for most of the Kiwis in the field - if its not one of the four (Majors), its this one. To have the New Zealand Open trophy and have my name on the NZ PGA trophy as well, its pretty sweet."

"Once it had been decided that there was going to be a playoff I felt pretty comfortable. 72 holes are over and I was thinking to myself, just a few more shots.

"I was dead-keen to win the trophy hands down and obviously the New Zealand golfing public and golf fans around New Zealand are going to be pretty chuffed that a Kiwi has finally won it and Im going to be chuffed that that Kiwi happened to be me."

Hendry said his back-to-back eagles at the end of his round on Saturday were the key to his victory.

"That was the winning of the tournament this week. They gave me the opportunity to execute the game plan that I wanted today. Right then and there was when I won the golf tournament."

Campbell, beaten in a playoff at the NZ PGA Championship last week, was again in a share of second here, but it was rich reward for a young man who has fought back from debilitating injuries that has thwarted a promising career.

"Its been amazing how much support Ive had this week from back home. Ive had that many messages I havent been able to reply to all of them yet," Campbell said.

"It was great having all that support out there this week and the crowds cheering me on definitely helped.

"My games been getting better and better. Its been great working down here with John Griffin and all the support I have down here with sponsors and that sort of thing as well."

Kennedy was super-steady throughout the day, recovering from a double bogey on the first hole to shoot an even-par 71.

Australian Deyen Lawson enjoyed an excellent tournament to finish in fourth on 18-under the card, a shot ahead of compatriot Jack Wilson.

Five players shared sixth place on 16-under 269 including New Zealands Ryan Fox, who shot 11-under par on the weekend sparked by his remarkable 63 on Saturday.

He shared this slot with defending champion Matthew Griffin, the 2014 winner Dimitrios Papadatos, and fellow Australians James Nitties and Andrew Dodt.

Fox, with top caddie Steve Williams on his bag for the first time, started the day seven shots behind and was left with too much ground to make up, finishing tied for sixth.

"I really enjoyed the week with Steve and learned a lot. Anything under par today was going to be a good score, so Im happy with that," Fox said.

Ryan Chisnall enjoyed his week in the deep south finishing with a total of 3-under and takes home the Bledisloe Cup as leading amateur.

With rounds of 67, 68, 72 and a tough fought 75 in challenging conditions, he has given himself the confidence to compete against the best and was the only amateur to make the weekend.

"Its such a special week and to be here, play the weekend and watch a Kiwi win has just been awesome," said Chisnall.

For his win Hendry claimed NZD$180,000 in prizemoney and is now second on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit behind ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth champion Brett Rumford.

The 2017 ISPS Handa has been a huge success and will go down as one of the most exciting seen.

From New Zealand the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia heads back to Australia for the Coca-Cola QLD PGA Championship to be played from 16-19 March at City Golf Club Toowoomba.

