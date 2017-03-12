Israel beats Cuba 4-1 to improve to 4-0 at WBC

TOKYO (AP) " Israel continued its surprising run at the World Baseball Classic on Sunday, beating Cuba 4-1 in its first game of the second round to improve to 4-0 in the tournament.

Alfredo Despaigne put Cuba up 1-0 with a solo home run in the second inning but Israel tied the game in the fourth on a double by Ryan Lavarnway that scored Ike Davis from first.

Team Israel took a 2-1 lead in the sixth when Zach Borenstein singled to right scoring Ty Kelly from second base. Blake Gailen made it 3-1 with a two-out double to right that scored Nate Freiman.

Israel tacked on another run in the eighth on a sacrifice bunt by Gailen that scored Borenstein from third.

Josh Zeid pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth when he got Willian Saavedra to ground out to third with two out.