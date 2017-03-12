6:53pm Sun 12 March
Wondolowski, Lima, Godoy rally Quakes over Whitecaps 3-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) " Anbal Godoy scored in the 79th minute, capping the San Jose Earthquakes' comeback from a two-goal deficit in a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

After sending a 67th-minute free kick high, Godoy scored from outside the penalty area with a shot just under the crossbar. San Jose improved to 2-0 this season.

Vancouver (0-1-1) built a 2-0 lead on goals by Erik Hurtado 1:43 in and by Nicolas Mezquida in the 17th.

Chris Wondolowski began the comeback in the 32nd minute. Goalkeeper Paolo Tornaghi punched a corner kick to Vctor Bernardez, who volleyed the ball back into the area. Wondolowski, a 34-year-old forward, scored his first goal this season, the 122nd league goal of his MLS career.

Nick Lima tied the score in the 54th off a pass from Wondolowski, his first MLS goal.

