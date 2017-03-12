6:55pm Sun 12 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Michael Hendry wins New Zealand Open in three-way playoff

QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand (AP) " Michael Hendry won a three-way playoff Sunday to capture the New Zealand Open, becoming the first home-grown winner of the tournament since 2003.

The 37-year-old Hendry claimed his sixth professional title, and his third on the PGA Tour of Australasia, when he made par on the first playoff hole, the par-3 18th, while his rivals Brad Kennedy of Australia and Ben Campbell of New Zealand both put their tee shots into a greenside pond.

Hendry closed with a bogey-free 2-under 69 Sunday to finish at 19-under and set the clubhouse lead.

He was joined by Kennedy, who made a double-bogey on his opening hole, but birdied the 17th for an even-par 71.

Campbell, who led at 20-under overnight, joined the sudden-death playoff when he birdied two of the last three holes for a final round of 72.

"It means the world to me," Hendry said. "This is for me, other than winning a major, the biggest tournament that I can win.

"Just to finally get that monkey off our back with a Kiwi winning. I've never been that emotional coming off a golf course before. It was very, very special.

"My game plan today was hit every green that I could and get every putt to the hole and I achieved my game plan pretty well."

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 12 Mar 2017 19:00:54 Processing Time: 32ms