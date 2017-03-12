NASCAR XFINITY-Boyd Gaming 300 Results

1. (4) Joey Logano, Ford, 200 laps, 0 rating, 0 points.

2. (7) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 0.

3. (3) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 200, 0, 0.

4. (13) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 47.

5. (5) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 0.

6. (16) Darrell Wallace Jr, Ford, 200, 0, 35.

7. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 200, 0, 0.

8. (14) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 29.

9. (10) Ryan Reed, Ford, 200, 0, 29.

10. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 200, 0, 0.

11. (20) Cole Custer, Ford, 200, 0, 26.

12. (19) Blake Koch, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 25.

13. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 30.

14. (18) William Byron, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 23.

15. (12) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 22.

16. (11) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 21.

17. (15) Aric Almirola, Ford, 200, 0, 0.

18. (27) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 19.

19. (22) Drew Herring, Toyota, 200, 0, 18.

20. (21) Dakoda Armstrong, Toyota, 200, 0, 17.

21. (28) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 16.

22. (23) J.J. Yeley, Toyota, 200, 0, 15.

23. (24) Spencer Gallagher, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 14.

24. (9) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 0.

25. (26) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 12.

26. (25) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 198, 0, 11.

27. (31) Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet, 198, 0, 10.

28. (37) David Starr, Chevrolet, 197, 0, 9.

29. (34) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 197, 0, 8.

30. (36) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 196, 0, 7.

31. (29) Ray Black Jr, Chevrolet, 196, 0, 6.

32. (35) Martin Roy, Chevrolet, 196, 0, 5.

33. (32) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 195, 0, 4.

34. (6) Matt Tifft, Toyota, accident, 191, 0, 10.

35. (17) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 189, 0, 2.

36. (33) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, accident, 177, 0, 1.

37. (39) B J McLeod, Chevrolet, brakes, 159, 0, 1.

38. (38) Brandon Hightower, Toyota, vibration, 18, 0, 1.

39. (40) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, accident, 4, 0, 1.

40. (30) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, electrical, 1, 0, 0.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 118.526 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 31 minutes, 52 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.602 seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 44 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Busch 1-48; K.Larson 49-74; J.Logano 75; K.Larson 76-80; B.Keselowski 81-92; J.Logano 93-142; K.Larson 143-144; J.Yeley 145; J.Logano 146-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Logano, 3 times for 103 laps; K.Busch, 1 time for 47 laps; K.Larson, 3 times for 30 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 11 laps; J.Yeley, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: K.Busch, 1; J.Logano, 1; R.Reed, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. E.Sadler, 99; 2. R.Reed, 95; 3. W.Byron, 90; 4. D.Hemric, 72; 5. D.Wallace, 70; 6. B.Poole, 66; 7. M.Tifft, 66; 8. D.Armstrong, 64; 9. B.Gaughan, 64; 10. C.Custer, 62.

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.