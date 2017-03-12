Andrade takes WBA super welter title by split decision

LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany (AP) " Demetrius Andrade defeated Jack Culcay by split decision to take the Ecuadorian-born German's WBA super welterweight title on Saturday.

The unbeaten American started well but allowed Culcay to grow in confidence before recovering to convince two of the judges to score it 116-112 in his favor. The other had it 115-114 for Culcay.

Andrade, who slipped in the fourth round, was unable to assert control despite his superior height and reach in the face of a resilient opponent.

The southpaw displayed good movement in the final rounds and Culcay was forced to go all-out in the final minute. Though Andrade was wobbling, it was too late to retain his belt.

Andrade improved to 24-0 with 16 KOs, while Culcay dropped 22-2 (11 KOs).