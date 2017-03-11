12:01pm Sun 12 March
Adam Hadwin shoots 67 to open 4-shot lead in Valspar

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) " Adam Hadwin of Canada made two long birdie putts on the back nine and had a 4-under 67 to extend his lead to four shots in the Valspar Championship as he goes for his first PGA Tour victory.

More than two big birdies, Hadwin kept a clean card Saturday on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook.

He was at 14-under 199, with Patrick Cantlay four shots behind. Cantlay, a promising amateur who missed the last two years with a back injury, had a 66 and will play in the final group in just his second tournament this year.

Jim Herman had another 71 and was five shots behind.

Hadwin shot a 59 in the CareerBuilder Challenge in January for a two-shot lead going into the final round and was runner-up.

