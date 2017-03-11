Cricket: Neil Broom in line for test debut

By Andrew Alderson, at University Oval

Neil Broom looks in line to make his test debut for New Zealand against South Africa at the Basin Reserve when the second match starts on Thursday.

Ross Taylor's right calf injury has seen him ruled out. Broom appears to lead a field which includes Dean Brownlie, Colin Munro and Tom Bruce.

Broom has scored 424 runs at an average of 53 in the Plunket Shield and seems likely to bat at No.4 in a like-for-like swap.

He received a surprise call-up in December for the ODI squad to play Bangladesh after six years out. He starred at times against them and Australia, but struggled against the South African ODI line-up.

The 33-year-old left the second year of his English county contract with Derbyshire to pursue his international dream.

"It was a tough call," he said at the time. "I would have liked to see out the contract, but to get an international recall [meant] it was an easy decision in the end."

Broom signed as an overseas player with Otago this season.

Brownlie will push the decision close, given he was on stand-by for Taylor during the Pakistan series.

He also missed Northern Districts' Plunket Shield match against Central Districts at Seddon Park in Hamilton after a clash in the outfield during the ODI series against South Africa. The 32-year-old has scored 321 runs at 40.12 this first-class season.

Munro has 475 Plunket Shield runs at an average of 95, including three centuries; Bruce has 473 runs at 59.12, including two centuries.

Meanwhile, Trent Boult suffered a sore upper left thigh for his efforts yesterday which prevented him bowling with the second new ball. He will travel to Wellington and his fitness will continue to be monitored.

Rain has delayed the start of play on the final day of the first test, frustrating attempts by both teams to snatch a win from a tight contest.

South Africa was due to resume their second innings at 224-6, a lead of 191 runs. Captain Faf du Plessis was 56 not out and Vernon Philander one.​

- NZ Herald