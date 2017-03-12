9:44am Sun 12 March
Panionios beats Larissa 1-0 to close in on Greek lead

ATHENS, Greece (AP) " Second-placed Panionios beat visiting Larissa 1-0 in the Greek league to close within three points of front-runner Olympiakos on Saturday.

Striker El Fardou Ben Nabouhane scored in the first half with a close-range shot after an exchange with Masoud Shojaei that split Larissa's defense.

Olympiakos, which has lost its last three games, can widen its lead if it beats, or draws against, visiting Atromitos on Sunday.

Larissa is in 12th place.

Also, Iraklis snatched a 1-1 draw from visiting Panathinaikos, while Giannena and Panetolikos were held to a scoreless draw.

