England 80, Italy 23, London, 2001

Wales 67, Italy 14, Cardiff, 2016

Ireland 63, Italy 10, Rome, 2017

Wales 61, Italy 20, Rome, 2015

England 61, Scotland 21, London, 2017

England 60, Wales 26, London, 1998

Ireland 60, Italy 13, Dublin, 2000

