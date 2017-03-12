England's record winning rugby streak

ENGLAND
2015
W Uruguay 60-3, Manchester, RWC
2016
W Scotland 15-9, Edinburgh, 6N
W Italy 40-9, Rome, 6N
W Ireland 21-10, London, 6N
W Wales 25-21, London, 6N
W France 31-21, Paris, 6N
W Wales 27-13, London
W Australia 39-28, Brisbane
W Australia 23-7, Melbourne
W Australia 44-40, Sydney
W South Africa 37-21, London
W Fiji 58-15, London
W Argentina 27-14, London
W Australia 37-21, London
2017
W France 19-16, London, 6N
W Wales 21-16, Cardiff, 6N
W Italy 36-15, London, 6N
W Scotland 61-21, London, 6N
NEW ZEALAND
2015
W Australia 41-13, Auckland
W Argentina 26-16, London, RWC
W Namibia 58-14, London, RWC
W Georgia 43-10, Cardiff, RWC
W Tonga 47-9, Newcastle, RWC
W France 62-13, Cardiff, RWC
W South Africa 20-18, London, RWC
W Australia 34-17, London, RWC
2016
W Wales 39-21, Auckland
W Wales 36-22, Wellington
W Wales 46-6, Dunedin
W Australia 42-8, Sydney
W Australia 29-9, Wellington
W Argentina 57-22, Hamilton
W South Africa 41-13, Christchuch
W Argentina 36-17, Buenos Aires
W South Africa 57-15, Durban
W Australia 37-10, Auckland
Note: RWC-Rugby World Cup, 6N-Six Nations
