England's record winning rugby streak

ENGLAND

2015

W Uruguay 60-3, Manchester, RWC

2016

W Scotland 15-9, Edinburgh, 6N

W Italy 40-9, Rome, 6N

W Ireland 21-10, London, 6N

W Wales 25-21, London, 6N

W France 31-21, Paris, 6N

W Wales 27-13, London

W Australia 39-28, Brisbane

W Australia 23-7, Melbourne

W Australia 44-40, Sydney

W South Africa 37-21, London

W Fiji 58-15, London

W Argentina 27-14, London

W Australia 37-21, London

2017

W France 19-16, London, 6N

W Wales 21-16, Cardiff, 6N

W Italy 36-15, London, 6N

W Scotland 61-21, London, 6N

NEW ZEALAND

2015

W Australia 41-13, Auckland

W Argentina 26-16, London, RWC

W Namibia 58-14, London, RWC

W Georgia 43-10, Cardiff, RWC

W Tonga 47-9, Newcastle, RWC

W France 62-13, Cardiff, RWC

W South Africa 20-18, London, RWC

W Australia 34-17, London, RWC

2016

W Wales 39-21, Auckland

W Wales 36-22, Wellington

W Wales 46-6, Dunedin

W Australia 42-8, Sydney

W Australia 29-9, Wellington

W Argentina 57-22, Hamilton

W South Africa 41-13, Christchuch

W Argentina 36-17, Buenos Aires

W South Africa 57-15, Durban

W Australia 37-10, Auckland

Note: RWC-Rugby World Cup, 6N-Six Nations

