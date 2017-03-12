7:33am Sun 12 March
Six Nations Results

Wales 22 (George North 2, Jamie Roberts tries; Leigh Halfpenny 2 conversions, penalty), Ireland 9 (Jonathan Sexton 2 penalties, Paddy Jackson penalty). HT: 8-6

France 40 (Gael Fickou, Virimi Vakatawa, Louis Picamoles, Brice Dulin tries; Camille Lopez 4 conversions, 4 penalties), Italy 18 (Sergio Parisse, Angelo Esposito tries; Carlo Canna conversion, 2 penalties). HT: 16-11

England 61 (Jonathan Joseph 3, Danny Care 2, Anthony Watson, Billy Vunipola tries; Owen Farrell 7 conversions, 4 penalties), Scotland 21 (Huw Jones 2, Gordon Reid tries; Finn Russell 3 conversions). HT: 30-7

