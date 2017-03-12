Sevilla held to 1-1 draw against Leganes in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) " Sevilla stumbled again in the Spanish league on Saturday, held 1-1 at home against relegation-threatened Leganes and missing a chance to move closer to front-runners Real Madrid and Barcelona.

It was the second straight draw for Sevilla, which could see its gap to leader Barcelona increase to six points by the end of the weekend.

Barcelona plays at Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday, while second-placed Madrid hosts Real Betis. Madrid is two points in front of Sevilla.

Leganes, looking to avoid the drop in its first season in the top flight, scored only three minutes into the match with a back-heel flick by striker Gabriel Pires.

Stevan Jovetic equalized after getting past goalkeeper Iago Herrerin in a breakaway in the 43rd, but the hosts were unable to create many more significant chances at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville.

Sevilla was coming off a 1-1 draw at Alaves.

Jorge Sampaoli's team is trying to win its first league title since the 1945-46 season.

The coach fielded many of the team's regular starters despite a decisive game at Leicester on Tuesday in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

Sevilla won the first leg 2-1.

VALENCIA 1, SPORTING GIJON 1

Valencia salvaged a draw against Sporting Gijon thanks to an 85th-minute header by forward Munir El Haddadi.

The hosts had to recover after failing to score from a penalty kick and then conceding a goal just five minutes later at Mestalla Stadium.

Midfielder Daniel Parejo had his penalty shot saved by goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar in the 55th, and Duje Cop scored at the other end after Valencia goalkeeper Diego Alves failed to fully clear a shot inside the area.

The result snapped Valencia's three-game winning streak at home. It remains 13th in the 20-team standings with 30 points from 27 matches.

Sporting, winless in five games, stayed 19th with 18 points.

Valencia's next game is at league leader Barcelona.

