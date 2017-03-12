Quintana king of the mountains again in Tirreno-Adriatico

MONTE TERMINILLO, Italy (AP) " Nairo Quintana of Colombia repeated his dominant performance on Tirreno-Adriatico's high mountains to win the fourth stage on Saturday and move into the overall lead.

Movistar rider Quintana pulled clear with two kilometers left to win on the Terminillo for the second straight year, finishing 18 seconds ahead of Geraint Thomas.

Adam Yates was third, 24 seconds behind Quintana at the end of the 187-kilometer (116-mile) ride from Montalto di Castro to Monte Terminillo " the toughest leg of the Tirreno-Adriatico race.

Quintana took over the lead from Rohan Dennis and is 33 seconds ahead of Yates. Thibaut Pinot moved third in the overall standings, 56 seconds behind Quintana.

Sunday's fifth stage is a 210-kilometer (130-mile) route from Rieti to Fermo, which has several steep climbs.