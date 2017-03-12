Glasgow club Rangers hires Portuguese coach Pedro Caixinha

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) " Fallen Scottish giant Rangers has turned to the Qatari league for a new manager, hiring Pedro Caixinha on a three-year contract.

The 46-year-old Portuguese coach has been in Qatar since 2015 with Al Gharafa.

Caixinha, who was a goalkeeper for lower-league Portuguese clubs, has also coached Uniao de Leiria and Nacional in his homeland, and Santos Laguna in Mexico.

Third-placed Rangers is 33 points behind runaway leader Celtic in its first season back in the Scottish Premiership after a four-year absence. The 54-time champion was forced to start again in the fourth tier after a financial meltdown.

Caixinha gets his first taste of an Old Firm derby Sunday when Rangers plays at Glasgow rival Celtic. Caixinha will be in the stands as interim coach Graeme Murty remains in the dugout.