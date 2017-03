ROME (AP) " France has beaten Italy 40-18 in Six Nations rugby at Stadio Olimpico.

France 40 (Gael Fickou, Virimi Vakatawa, Louis Picamoles, Brice Dulin tries; Camille Lopez 4 conversions, 4 penalties), Italy 18 (Sergio Parisse, Angelo Esposito tries; Carlo Canna conversion, 2 penalties). HT: 16-11

