3:29am Sun 12 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Chawrasia, Pepperell and Pigem share lead at Indian Open

NEW DELHI (AP) " Defending champion S.S.P. Chawrasia, Eddie Pepperell and Carlos Pigem shared the lead at 6 under in the Indian Open but will have to return on Sunday to finish their third rounds.

Five-time Asian Tour winner Chawrasia and England's Pepperell had completed 11 holes when play was suspended Saturday due to darkness. More than four hours of play had already been lost due to threat of lightning on the first two days.

Spaniard Pigem can take an early lead when he resumes on the No. 12 green.

Gavin Green of Malaysia was a shot behind at 5 under after completing 17 holes in his third round.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 12 Mar 2017 04:08:15 Processing Time: 73ms