Peiffer earns 1st biathlon WCup win in more than 2 years

KONTIOLAHTI, Finland (AP) " Arnd Peiffer earned his first biathlon World Cup win in more than two years in a pursuit race on Saturday.

The German shot perfectly at each of the four shooting stages and beat Austria's Simon Eder on the final stretch to win by 0.3 seconds.

Norwegian Emil Hegle Svendsen was two seconds further back for third, the same place he finished in Friday's sprint.

Despite having won the sprint, World Cup overall champion Martin Fourcade of France could only manage fifth Saturday after four missed shots and a collision with Svendsen.