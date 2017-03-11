Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 259 runs in first test

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) " Scores after Sri Lanka won the first cricket test against Bangladesh by 259 runs on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Sri Lanka 494 (Kusal Mendis 194, Asela Gunaratne 85, Niroshan Dickwella 75, Dilruwan Perera 51, Mehedi Hasan 4-113) and 274-6 declared (Upul Tharanga 115, Dinesh Chandimal 50 not out, Mehedi Hasan 2/77)

Bangladesh 312 (Mushfiqur Rahim 85, Soumya Sarkar 71, Tamim Iqbal 57, Dilruwan Perera 3/53) and 197 (Soumya Sarkar 53, Liton Das 35, Mushfiqur Rahim 34, Rangana Herath 6/59)