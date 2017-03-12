Racing: Win by short route

By NZ Racing Desk

All In Vogue's unusual approach to a stakes target brought an added bonus at Hawera yesterday for the well-related mare.

Trainer Kevin Gray dropped the four-year-old back in trip from a middle distance to 1400 metres yesterday and the daughter of Pins produced a sharp performance to win the Dairy Nutrition Specialists Handicap.

All In Vogue was successful three runs ago over 2050m and she backed that up with a fifth placing in last month's New Zealand St Leger Trial over 2100m.

"I wanted to give her another run before the St Leger at Trentham and I hope I haven't gone too soon now!" he said. "That was a good effort and you wouldn't get a better-bred mare."

Out of the triple Group One winner Tall Poppy, All In Vogue is raced by the Stratford couple Peter and Min McDonald and she was capably handled by the stable apprentice Holly Andrew.

"She's a very good rider and she's got a good future," Gray said.

Andrew settled All In Vogue in the trail and they took advantage of a rails run in the straight to down Belle Cadeau and La Bella Rosa.

"It's good to be back and Mr Gray has given me all the opportunities through my apprenticeship, he's always backed me and I'm very thankful," she said.

The victory provided Andrew with a welcome change of luck as she only recently returned to the saddle after a nasty fall at Waverley in November.

