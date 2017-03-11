8:22pm Sat 11 March
Live updates: Blues v Highlanders

Billy Guyton in action for the Blues against the Highlanders at Eden Park last year. Photo / photosport.nz
Join us for live updates from the Super Rugby clash between the Blues and Highlanders at Eden Park.

The Highlanders are still looking for their first victory of the season, after being beaten at home by the Chiefs and the Crusaders, while the Blues will be hoping to rebound from last weekend's defeat to the Chiefs in Hamilton.

Tonight's match is the second Kiwi derby of the round, after the Chiefs saw off the Hurricanes last night, and will be followed by the Crusaders' encounter with the Reds in Brisbane.


- NZ Herald

