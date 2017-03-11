New Zealand vs. South Africa scoreboard

DUNEDIN, New Zealand (AP) " Scoreboard Saturday at stumps on the fourth day of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at the University Oval:

Stephen Cook c Watling b Boult 0

Dean Elgar c Williamson b Patel 89

Hashim Amla c sub (Southee) b Wagner 24

J.P. Duminy lbw b Wagner 39

Faf du Plessis not out 56

Temba Bavuma b Santner 6

Quinton de Kock b Patel 4

Vernon Philander not out 1

Extras (1b,3lb,1w) 5

TOTAL (for six wickets) 224.

Overs: 102. Batting time: 354 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-39, 3-113, 4-193, 5-206, 6-218.

Still to bat: Keshav Maharaj, Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada.

Bowling: Trent Boult 15-4-34-1, Neil Wagner 27-7-57-2 (1w), Mitchell Santner 19-6-37-1, Jeetan Patel 36-15-71-1, James Neesham 5-0-20-0.

Toss: won by South Africa.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka, and Bruce Oxenford, Australia.

TV Umpire: Rod Tucker, Australia. Match referee: David Boon, Australia.