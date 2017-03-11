2:22pm Sat 11 March
American Taylor Fritz earns 1st win at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) " Taylor Fritz earned his first win at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday, beating Benoit Paire of France 6-3, 6-2 in the first round.

The 19-year-old American is trying to return to the top 100 in the ATP Tour world rankings after rising to No. 53 last August. Fritz moved on to a second-round match against sixth-seeded Marin Cilic.

In other men's matches, Kevin Anderson beat qualifier Federico Gaio of Italy 6-1, 6-4; Mikhail Youzhny topped Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4; and Jiri Vesely got by Renzo Olivo 6-4, 2-6, 6-1.

Kyle Edmund of Britain edged Gastao Elias of Sweden 6-1, 6-3 to earn a second-round match against five-time champion Novak Djokovic.

On the women's side, No. 7 seed Garbine Muguruza beat Kirsten Flipkens 6-2, 6-3; No. 10 seed Elina Sviolina outlasted Wang Qiang 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3); and 11th-seeded Johanna Konta beat Heather Watson 6-4, 6-4. Other winners were No. 24 Daria Gavrilova and No. 26 Roberta Vinci.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

