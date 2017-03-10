Hadwin builds 1-shot lead at Innisbrook

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) " Adam Hadwin started the back nine with five straight birdies and posted a 7-under 64 to build a one-shot lead going into the weekend of the Valspar Championship.

It was another low round for Hadwin " not a 59 like the score the Canadian shot in the California desert this year, but enough to surge past Jim Herman and into the lead on a warm and occasionally blustery Friday afternoon at Innisbrook.

Herman had to settle for an even-par 71.

Hadwin was at 10-under 132.

British Open champion Henrik Stenson struggled at times with the wind and shot 71. He was three shots behind and shared one highlight that had nothing to do with golf. His 2-year-old daughter, Alice, ran out to the second fairway when she saw him.