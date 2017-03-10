11:37am Sat 11 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Madrid police probe suspicious package at Bernabeu stadium

MADRID (AP) " Madrid police were called in to investigate a suspicious package sent to Real Madrid's president at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Friday.

Authorities said a package addressed to president Florentino Perez raised suspicion after club employees noticed white powder coming out of it.

Officials in hazmat suits spent hours at the stadium but initially dismissed any real threat.

Further tests of the white powder will be conducted.

Spanish media said the package was sent from Italy.

Madrid played Italian club Napoli in the last 16 of the Champions League. It advanced 6-2 on aggregate after a 3-1 win in Naples on Tuesday.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 11 Mar 2017 12:31:29 Processing Time: 30ms