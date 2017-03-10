11:22am Sat 11 March
NHL fines Flames' Gaudreau, Kings' Muzzin $2,000 for diving

NEW YORK (AP) " The NHL has fined Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau and Los Angeles Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin $2,000 each for diving/embellishing.

It's the second infraction for both players this season and comes after they received warnings for the initial instances.

Gaudreau's fine stems from an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty he received in a 5-2 win over the Islanders on Sunday. New York forward Josh Ho-Sang was penalized for holding on the same play.

Muzzin was fined for drawing a high-sticking penalty called against Vancouver forward Michael Chaput in the Canucks' 4-2 win on Saturday. The penalty nullified a Canucks power play.

