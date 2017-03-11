8:48am Sat 11 March
Yunel Escobar away from Angels camp to become US citizen

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) " Yunel Escobar was away from the Los Angeles Angels spring training camp on Friday to take his oath to become a U.S. citizen.

The 34-year-old third baseman, who left Cuba more than a decade ago, passed his naturalization test last week in Miami. He was back in Florida on Friday for the ceremony.

Escobar was 21 when he left Cuba in 2004. Escobar said last week at camp that he knows the United States is providing for him now and his future. He is going into his 11th major league season and his two kids are both U.S. citizens.

