8:27am Sat 11 March
Rugby: Chiefs loose forward to face judiciary

Michael Leitch, centre, will face the judiciary. Photo / Getty
Chiefs loose forward Michael Leitch has been cited for alleged foul play during his side's 26-18 win over the Hurricanes last night.

Leitch is alleged to have contravened Law 10.4(e) Dangerous tackling of an Opponent, for a high tackle on Hurricanes hooker Ricky Riccitelli in the 77th minute.

Referee Brendon Pickerill gave Leitch a yellow card but upon further review of the match footage, the Citing Commissioner deemed in his opinion the incident had met the red card threshold for foul play.

The incident is to be considered in the first instance by the SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee, which will convene on Sunday 12 March via video-conference.

- NZ Herald

